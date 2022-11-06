Cheapest fuel prices in the Black Country after diesel costs go up 10p in just one month

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, is again the cheapest filling station in the Black Country

On Thursday the RAC said the average price of diesel had risen from 180.4p per litre to 190.5p per litre during October - the third biggest monthly fuel price rise on record.

The average price of petrol rose by nearly 4p per litre last month, from 162.7p to 166.4p.

The rise has been reflected in forecourt prices in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

According to petrolprices.com, on Sunday lunchtime the cheapest diesel price in the region was 179.6p. One month ago it was 170.6p.

The price of unleaded has also risen, with a best price on November 5 of 157.6p compared to 152.6p a month earlier.

Price hikes began in the early part of October when oil producing group Opec+ agreed to cut production by two million barrels a day which led to a 7 per cent increase in oil prices. The weaker pound also made wholesale petrol and diesel more expensive.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “After three months of falling pump prices, October was a severe shock to the system for drivers with the unwelcome return of some scary numbers on forecourt totems.

“Those with diesel vehicles suffered most with 10p being added to the cost of a litre in what was the third worst monthly increase on record, but petrol car drivers also saw a 4p-a-litre increase across the country.

“The fear now, particularly for diesel drivers, is whether the average price of a litre is heading back to that record of 199.09p which made a full tank cost more than £109. Looking at the wholesale market, we strongly hope the price should stabilise.

"And those with petrol cars should actually see forecourt prices start to go slightly the other way as the wholesale cost of unleaded appears to have peaked – at least for the time being – in mid-October.”

Cheapest petrol in the Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 157.6p

Shell Stretton Garage, Watling Street - 157.9p

Morrisons, Middle Piece Way, Willenhall - 158.7p

Sainsbury's, Kenmare Way, Wednesfield - 158.9p

Asda, Avon Road, Cannock - 159.7p

Gulf A5 Fuel Express, Lime Lane, Norton Canes - 159.7p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - 159.9p

Esso Bushbury Express, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - 159.9p

Texaco MFG Royal Oak, Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton - 159.9p

Sainsbury's, Coleridge Drive, Wolverhampton - 159.9p

Esso Ablewell Service Station, Ablewell Street, Walsall - 159.9p

Esso Mibsons Service Station, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich - 159.9p

Texaco Westcross Service Station, Oldbury Road, Smethwick - 159.9p

BP Ivetsey Bank Service Station, Watling Street, Wheaton Aston - 159.9p

Cheapest diesel in the Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 179.6p

Tesco, Penn Road, Wolverhampton - 180.9p

Asda, Brickhouse Lane South, Great Bridge - 182.7p

Asda, The Boulevard, Dudley - 182.7p

Tesco, Birmingham New Road, Dudley - 182.9p

Tesco Express Stone Cross, Walsall Road, West Bromwich - 182.9p

Sainsbury's, Freeth Street, Oldbury - 182.9p

Tesco, Reform Street, West Bromwich - 182.9p

Gulf A5 Fuel Express, Lime Lane, Norton Canes - 183.3p