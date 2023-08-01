Fortel Group appoints head of compliance

Head of compliance Tim Hunt

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades and a wealth of experience in accounting, payroll and compliance, Tim's expertise will further solidify Walsall-based Fortel's commitment to standards and ethical business conduct.

He will be responsible for all things compliance including legislation, policies and procedures to ensure Fortel continues to achieve and exceed the high bar of excellence it delivers for its people and clients.

Mr Hunt's career began in the 1990s when he qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG. During his tenure, he gained valuable expertise in forensic investigation and has served as an expert witness. Subsequently, he established his own successful payroll and outsourced employment business in 2010.

More recently, he has provided consultancy on a range of topics, specialising in supply chain management risk assessment, working with contracting businesses, labour end hirers, and recruitment firms. Notably, he has played a pivotal role as a board member of the Freelancer and Contractor Services Association.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Fortel team," said Sat Nijjer, chief executive of Fortel. "He is joining us at a time when we believe we are in a very strong position, but his extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental in ensuring we remain at the forefront of industry standards. With Tim's appointment, we are confident in further strengthening our market position and driving our commitment to excellence, ethics, and compliance forward."