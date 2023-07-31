Notification Settings

Family funeral business establishes HQ in Lichfield

By John Corser

One of the UK's leading funeral suppliers – the family-owned Jukes Group – has set up its company headquarters in Lichfield.

The Jukes family. Standing; Stewart and Katherine Jukes. Front; Sophie, Pip and Jemma and family pet dog Lenn
The group has moved its headquarters to Tamworth Street, from where the company's six coffin and funeral supplies factories, are now run, sharing its new home with the family's Jukes Funeral Services.

Jukes Funeral Services has been providing its class-leading services to bereaved families in and around Lichfield since 2017, with coffins and floristry all supplied from the group's family.

The Jukes Group can trace its roots back more than 70 years when brothers Derick and Dennis Jukes, who ran a joinery business in Balsall Heath, began making coffins for a local funeral director and soon became the major coffin supplier in the region. The group is now run by Stewart Jukes, the son of Derick, and his wife Katherine.

Their three daughters are also involved in the family businesses; Sophie is owner and managing director of Jukes Funeral Services, Jemma, who qualified at the Covent Garden Academy of Floristry, specialises in bespoke funeral floristry and Pip runs the company's e-commerce and social media.

Sophie Jukes said, "From our offices in Lichfield we are able to offer a first-class service for families, with a focus on detail. Having control of funeral floristry and coffin supply gives us more control of the overall service which can sometimes elude the larger providers."

Stewart Jukes said the move was the natural thing to do as the family home was just outside the city in Longdon Green, and the Jukes Funeral Services funeral homes were based in Lichfield and Tamworth, with a further home recently opened in Brownhills.

The Jukes Group includes Midland Funeral Supplies which has coffin-making facilities in West Bromwich, Beverley in East Yorkshire, Upton-on-Severn in Worcestershire, Plymouth and Perth and Annan in Scotland.

John Corser

By John Corser

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

