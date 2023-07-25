Wintech Group celebrates milestone 40th anniversary

Wintech staff at Quartz House, Pendeford Business Park

To mark this milestone, the Wolverhampton company hosted a grand summer event, inviting their staff from all over the UK and their families to a day of celebration.

The event at Quartz House, Pendeford Business Park, showcased Wintech Group's commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and appreciation for its dedicated team members.

At the heart of Wintech Group's achievements lies a relentless pursuit of excellence in building engineering consultancy. Specialising in facades, supported by mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, fire engineering, façade access and a sustainability consultancy.

The company provides comprehensive design and consultancy services throughout the entire building project cycle.

It has a diverse team of more than 100 industry experts in various specialist sciences and disciplines.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, Wintech Group has had a busy 12-month period, with office expansions in Wolverhampton and London, new offices in Edinburgh and Peterborough and recently shared the news regarding the acquisition of mechanical and electrical arm AVUS Consulting. A strategic move to further enhance their expertise and broaden their service offerings, this acquisition positions Wintech Group as a formidable force in the industry, capable of delivering comprehensive solutions to meet evolving client demands.

Managing director Paul Savidge said: “As Wintech Group celebrates 40 years of innovation and growth, we recognise that our employees are at the very core of our success. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment have propelled us forward, shaping our company into what it is today. We value and appreciate each and every team member, and it is their unwavering passion that fuels our achievements. Our employees are the heartbeat of Wintech Group, and we are grateful for their contributions to our remarkable journey.”