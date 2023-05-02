City training firm intent on closing the skills gap

Ricky Sharma

Engineering Real Results provides NVQ qualifications for roles including plumbers, electricians and gas engineers.

Now bosses at the educational organisation are encouraging people of all ages to consider a career in the construction industry as opportunities in the sector boom.

According to the recently published UK Trade Skills Index 2023, 937,000 new recruits will be needed over the next decade.

Around 244,000 must be qualified apprentices to avoid the current skills gap widening.

Ricky Sharma, managing director of ERR, insists there has never been a better time for people to train up in one of these disciplines.

He said: “There are numerous factors as to why the demand for these practical and valued skills will be so high over the next decade.

"These include the knock-on effect of Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“What this means is the opportunities in the construction field will go from strength to strength as the UK economy bounces back.”

ERR has state-of-the-art centres around the country offering fully-accredited courses.

As well as specialising in traditional trades, it also offers training in crucial renewable skills with the aim of helping to plug the so-called ‘green skills gap’.

The award-winning company also uses innovative virtual reality as part of its training.

Mr Sharma continued: “We provide fantastic opportunities for our students – both industry professionals and new entrants – to complete their NVQs and get the jobs they want.

“When people train with us they do so with the confidence they will leave with the right knowledge, skills and qualifications that employers value and the industry and regulations require.”

The UK Trade Skills Index 2023 report, commissioned by online directory Checkatrade, states: “Despite a weakening of construction output in the short term, an increase in the number of construction apprentices is required just to prevent the current skills shortages in the industry getting worse.

“A combination of an ageing workforce, less access to EU workers, people leaving the sector and an increase in output will all contribute to demand for new recruits and therefore construction apprentices.

“We calculate that a minimum of 244,000 completed construction apprenticeships are required by 2032.