MP gets rail projects insight from firm

MP Wendy Morton, centre, with some of the team at Aldridge

The Aldridge-Brownhills MP is a former rail minister at the Department for Transport and was keen to find out about the rail projects being undertaken by Altrad RMDK.

Managing director Mark Pickard gave her an overview of the business, detailing its 70-year history and explaining the company’s products and solutions – such as formwork, falsework and ground shoring.

Karl Van Zyl, major projects manager, and Ajay Nagah, engineering and major projects manager for ground shoring, also presented several HS2 projects they had recently been involved with.

The MP was then given a tour of the head office, speaking to employees in a range of different roles, such as apprentices and engineers. She also got hands on trying out the latest virtual reality digital construction technology, using a VR headset to see how building information modelling assists the design of construction projects.

“It was great to see first-hand how Altrad RMD Kwikform in Aldridge are using innovative methods to support their work and to gain an insight in to all that they have already achieved on the HS2 Project.

“I appreciate the time everyone took to show me the process of design, engineering and how they are using a range of diverse skills within the team. I believe this further demonstrates the high calibre of skills and variety of businesses across my Aldridge-Brownhills constituency.”

Mr Pickard added: “It was a fantastic opportunity to host Wendy, showcase our operations and explain how we have a positive impact on the local community, contributing to the economy and providing a range of varied job opportunities.”