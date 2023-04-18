Notification Settings

LFS welcomes new construction manager

By John Corser

A new construction operations manager has been appointed for Legionella and Fire Safe Services.

Lee Sharpe

Lee Sharpe's appointment comes as the Lichfield-based company continues its ambitious growth plans, having already secured more than £2.4 million of new projects for 2023.

"I'm thrilled to be joining LFS at a pivotal moment for the organisation, as we continue to grow, attract new clients and win larger contracts than ever before, all while remaining true to the core values that has built the business to what it is today," he said.

"Legionella and Fire Safe Services treats its people well, providing opportunities to start or grow a career. We have an open-door policy, no one is unapproachable, and no idea is too obscure or simple to be listened to and considered.

"That inclusive and progressive attitude, combined with some exciting projects in the pipeline, makes me incredibly excited to see how we continue in the years to come."

Lee will take leadership of LFS’ construction operations, customer care and resident liaison, working alongside operations director Danielle Bayliss, who became a director in 2022.

Danielle said: “With the growth of the business, we needed someone on the team like Lee, bringing his wealth of experience in the construction and social housing sectors to the business, we are over the moon to have Lee on the team.”

Legionella and Fire Safe Services started in 2017 and now employs over 65 people across its four divisions of Legionella and Fire compliance, soil and vent pipe replacement works for social housing and its new division energy reduction –where it is currently working with Birmingham City Council to install energy saving Mixergy cylinders, saving residents money on their energy bills.

With the growth of the company, they have indicated that a further 35 local employment opportunities will happen in 2023.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

