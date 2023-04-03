Industry expert seals string of client wins to mark business launch

Michael Collins

Wolverhampton’s Michael Collins, who has worked with Lotus, Penso, and German giants Bertrandt and RLE International, sold his stake in MSC Consulting to Mykos Technologies and is now making it his mission to support high-growth firms involved in construction, e-mobility and electrification and additive manufacturing.

Coventry-based MSC Business Services has already signed up four companies to its portfolio of clients, working in electric vehicle, body development, robotics and automation, construction and additive manufacturing to maximise the client’s market leading positions and unique technologies.

“It has been a great start to the new company and one that we are eager to build on by expanding our team of expert associates, our marketing, and the opening of a new office,” explained Michael, who has been involved in engineering and manufacturing for more than 30 years.

“Selling the old firm has given me the platform to focus on high-growth businesses and technology start-ups, who are involved in developing new technologies and need to find the fastest route to market…something I enjoy and have delivered countless times in my career.”

He continued: “My real skill is getting ‘under the skin’ of my clients by working hand in hand with the senior management team in a way that challenges their thinking in a positive way, whilst also opening doors to additional Government funding, additional investment and industry contacts.

“The aim is to attack short-term targets, but also develop a long-term strategy that will commercialise the technologies or their product offerings. So many good ideas are created in the UK, the issue lies in the ‘commercialisation’ of them or lack of it. Hopefully, we can provide a solution to this.”

MSC Business Services offers clients access to strategic business planning, product development expertise, routes to market, sales support and access to alternative financing models, from various funding routes, that can underpin new growth opportunities.

Activity is led from the start by Michael, who then taps into his rapidly growing network of expert associates to execute timely interventions that are often required in a firm’s growth journey.

This approach is already being adopted by a leading construction specialist to support its rise in sales from £18 million to £28m last year and by a 3D printing business that is achieving 300 per cent growth as it looks to maximise its strength in additive manufacturing, patented 3D printed injection moulding tools and new PV solar roof cells.

“The final element of the mix is that we also started a new dedicated recruitment division that will support ex-offenders to gain employment upon release; we’re calling this Re-Engage Recruitment,” added Michael.

The graduate in business administration continued: “Everyone is crying out for labour and skills, so one solution to this is how we helped a fast growth construction business, who is willing to train and support our clients to re-engage with society and put their newly gained skills to good use.

“I’m extremely passionate about this and have worked with some unbelievably talented individuals, who just need that second chance. Once they’ve been given it, they’ve delivered massive tangible benefits to their employers.”