New warehouse scheme completes at Walsall industrial park

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Work on two speculative industrial units at a Walsall business park has completed, providing much-needed high specification warehousing within the region.

Leftfield Park
Leftfield Park

Harris Lamb, appointed joint agents for the Leftfield Park scheme along with Savills on behalf of Leftfield Advisors, report that the two units, which have floor plates of 35,319 sq ft and 75,292 sq ft respectively, are attracting high interest levels from potential occupiers.

The buildings at Leftfield Park, located close to Junction 10 of the M6, were developed to address the ongoing shortage of quality stock throughout the Midlands, and offer ground and dock level loading, 10 to 12m height to haunches, high specification offices and an A EPC rating.

Matthew Tilt, of Harris Lamb, said: “Leftfield Park is the latest scheme developed to address the lack of quality warehousing across the Midlands, and the completed scheme has provided a superb, high-specification solution within the Black Country.

“Set within landscaped grounds in a highly sought after location, the warehouses have been built to a very high standard to include allocated car parking, secure 40m yards and 210 kVA and 300 kVA power supplies respectively, and anticipate a swift take up of the buildings,” he said.

Christian Smith, of joint agent Savills, added, “The park also offers excellent access links to the UK motorway network – links that will only improve when the £65 million road improvement scheme around Junction 10 of the M6 currently being undertaken by Walsall Council and Highways England is completed, providing users with wider motorway access to the M5, M42, M6 Toll and M54.”

Leftfield Park adjoins Reedswood Retail Park, where occupiers include Sainsbury’s, Matalan, B&M, Dunelm, Pets at Home, McDonald’s and Carphone Warehouse.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

