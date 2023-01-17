Property with development potential sold in Walsall town centre

29 Bridge Street

The Grade II-listed building at 29 Bridge Street, Walsall was bought in a private arrangement off an asking price of £350,000.

The property includes a retail unit measuring 1,360 sq ft on the ground floor, with extra space to the upper three floors measuring a total of another 3,244 sq ft.

James Brady, commercial property agent at Bond Wolfe, said: “The property comprises a four-storey, Grade II-listed property in a terraced parade.

“It has development potential and could be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission.

“There is an A3 retail unit on the ground floor with substantial spaces on the first, second, and third floors, with one of the potentials being for residential conversion, if planning consent was given.”

29 Bridge Street occupies a prominent position in a busy retail area in Walsall town centre, located off Lichfield Street.

Other nearby occupiers include Ladbrokes, Swinton Primark, HSBC, and a wide cross section of national and local retailers.

The upper floor spaces are 1,562 sq ft on the first floor, 919 sq ft on the second and 763 sq ft on the third.

The undisclosed buyer received legal advice from ALC Solicitors based in Goodmayes, Essex, while MFG Solicitors in Birmingham acted for the undisclosed seller.