Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Queen's Award presentation

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Stafford-based TopCashback, the cashback site offering shoppers savings and money back on their online purchases, has been presented with its Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Growth.

Founders Mike Tomkins, left, Oliver Ragg and the Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson at the presentation ceremony
Founders Mike Tomkins, left, Oliver Ragg and the Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson at the presentation ceremony

Staffordshire Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson visited the offices at Staffordshire Technology Park to present the award to the company which was created in 2005 and has over 15 million members worldwide.

Oliver Ragg and Mike Tomkins, co-founders of TopCashback, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The fact that we have been recognised for demonstrating substantial growth and commercial success overseas, is a testament to everything that we have endeavoured to do since we started the business in 2005.

“Building TopCashback UK has been and maintains to be very important to the entire group. However, we recognise that if we wish to grow further as a business, continued international expansion is absolutely key.

“Our success in the USA, China, and Germany have already turbocharged our evolution. In 2020 we also acquired 40 per cent of the largest Swedish cashback site, Refunder, as well as its subsidiary brand Bast I Test (with a view to increasing to 100 per cent ownership by 2023).

“Having been at the forefront of developing the market in the UK, and in the process becoming the UK market leader, we know with certainty and proof that we have a winning service that is exportable across the globe. Therefore, we look forward with optimism to continued growth in exporting our services in even more territories.

“A huge thanks to our employees, our retailer partners and of course our loyal members, who are helping us to realise our ambitions every day. An ambition to become not only the best and most respected cashback provider in the world, but also one of the biggest.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News