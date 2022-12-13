Queen's Award presentation

Founders Mike Tomkins, left, Oliver Ragg and the Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson at the presentation ceremony

Staffordshire Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson visited the offices at Staffordshire Technology Park to present the award to the company which was created in 2005 and has over 15 million members worldwide.

Oliver Ragg and Mike Tomkins, co-founders of TopCashback, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The fact that we have been recognised for demonstrating substantial growth and commercial success overseas, is a testament to everything that we have endeavoured to do since we started the business in 2005.

“Building TopCashback UK has been and maintains to be very important to the entire group. However, we recognise that if we wish to grow further as a business, continued international expansion is absolutely key.

“Our success in the USA, China, and Germany have already turbocharged our evolution. In 2020 we also acquired 40 per cent of the largest Swedish cashback site, Refunder, as well as its subsidiary brand Bast I Test (with a view to increasing to 100 per cent ownership by 2023).

“Having been at the forefront of developing the market in the UK, and in the process becoming the UK market leader, we know with certainty and proof that we have a winning service that is exportable across the globe. Therefore, we look forward with optimism to continued growth in exporting our services in even more territories.