Crowe welcomes further funding for Made Smarter programme

Opening the British Manufacturing Showcase at Crowe’s Midlands office in Oldbury were Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, Johnathan Dudley, Crowe Head of Manufacturing and Nigel Bostock, Chief Executive, Crowe

Johnathan Dudley, Midlands managing partner who is based at Oldbury, said an additional £2.3 million meant that the West Midlands Combined Authority has now secured nearly £7m from Government to help the region’s businesses embrace digital technology and supercharge their growth.

The announcement was made by Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, as he opened the British Manufacturing Showcase which was hosted by Crowe at its Midlands office.

More than 35 Midlands companies and organisations took the opportunity to demonstrate their products and processes at the event which was organised by Crowe to mark the eve of the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Made Smarter has already helped more than 200 small and medium-sized businesses in the West Midlands digitise their work, improve employees’ skills and become more productive since the scheme was launched the region in 2021.

Because of this success, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy), which funds the scheme, has agreed to commit a further £2.3m to continue the programme for another three years.

More than 150 businesses have already signed up to benefit from this second phase of the scheme.

Mr Street said: “I’m thrilled that we have succeeded in securing this extra funding from government to help our region’s manufacturing and engineering firms to embrace digital technology.

“Prior to the pandemic we had the fastest growing economy outside of London and enhancing our digital capabilities will help us bounce back - getting back on track towards renewed growth and generating high quality job opportunities for local residents.”

“Anything we can do to drive innovation here in the West Midlands – not least for our dynamic SMEs – is very good news so I very much welcome the progress being made thanks to the Made Smarter programme.”

Mr Dudley said: “Time and capital are the two barriers that manufacturing and engineering SMEs often face when they want to enhance their business.