Midlands IT and accountancy firms mark 25-year partnership

Minster Micro's Amy Mobbs, left, with Tina McCollom and Christopher Yates of Kendall Wadley

Kidderminster IT solutions provider Minster Micro Computers, and chartered accountancy practice Kendall Wadley who have offices in Malvern and Worcester, have marked a rare quarter of a century partnership with the IT firm ensuring the accountancy company’s payroll services have been kept updated and serviced to cater for changing working practices.

Susan Marlow, managing director of Minster Micro Computers said: “To be celebrating our silver anniversary with the team at Kendall Wadley is an amazing milestone.

“It is a testament to how strong our relationship is at a time when so many companies jump between different service providers.

"First and foremost, we are there to ensure their payroll systems are working perfectly and training and support is constantly available. Our annual maintenance also keeps their software up to date with changing legislation which is vital for a leading accountancy and wealth management firm.”

Tina McCollum, payroll manager at Kendall Wadley added: "I know the team at Minster Micro are always there when I need them, and their level of service is unquestionable, year in, year out.

"To have such a long relationship in business these days is very rare, and it shows how two Worcestershire companies can spur each on to higher levels of success.”

Minster Micro Computers has more than 40 years’ experience in ERP and payroll systems and have delivered numerous payroll-related seminars. Supporting a range of business sectors, the company is an accredited provider of Pegasus business software, and supplies payroll software, training and implementation as well as IT support services.

Kendall Wadley is one of the region’s leading independent chartered accountancy firms, advising on a range of accountancy, business and tax issues for businesses and individuals.