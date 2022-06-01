Notification Settings

New CFO for Victoria

Carpets and floor coverings group Victoria, based in Kidderminster, has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Victoria Carpets headquarters at Kidderminster
Brian Morgan, aged 49, succeeds Mike Scott, who is retiring after more than six years as CFO later this year for personal and family reasons.

Mr Morgan is joining Victoria from FTSE 250 group Synthomer where he has been director of group finance since 2017.

Mr Scott will continue in his role until Mr Morgan starts on August 22 and will then remain as a non-executive director until the following AGM to assist with the transition.

Victoria chairman Geoff Wilding said: "During Mike's time at Victoria, the group has grown from a small UK-centric carpet manufacturer with revenues of circa £250 million in 2016 to a global flooring group with current annual revenues of circa £1.5 billion. In line with this growth, Mike has led the Group through several successful capital raising processes."

He added that Mr Morgan's considerable experience and knowledge would be extremely beneficial for Victoria's continued growth.

Mr Scott said: "It's been a privilege to be a part of Victoria's journey and part of the management team. I'm a 100 per cent believer in Victoria's future and will be remaining a long-term shareholder."

