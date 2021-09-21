David and Charlie

The new hires form part of a senior-level recruitment drive across the company to capitalise on the business’ strong performance and deliver an ambitious five-year growth plan.

OGL, which celebrated 45 years in business last month, currently employs 284 people, with nine new recruits joining imminently, and 18 further roles expected to follow. The business anticipates its employee numbers will increase to more than 300 by the end of 2021.

David Jubb’s role as head of communications and information systems will see him deliver growth and investment across the group, specifically through the streamlining and digitalisation of operations.

Prior to his new role, David was finance manager at OGL overseeing the increase in turnover from £20.1 million to £23.1m in 2020. Based at the company’s Kidderminster office, as part of its recently launched Hybrid Working Charter, he will also work from home several days a week. David’s first project is the procurement, implementation and integration of a new CRM system, to be delivered in 2022.

David said: “There is a clear vision from the Board to transform our business into a seamless, fully digitalised operation, where first-class, exceptional customer experience is the norm. My new role pushes me outside my comfort zone into areas of the business that are less familiar, where I’ll be looking to build on an already successful foundation to drive positive change and growth. The tech industry is notoriously fast-paced with new ways of working and innovation developing all the time, so we must be agile and willing to refine our plans, without sacrificing our core principle of leading by example to our customers.”

Another senior appointment is Charlie Grant who brings a wealth of technical expertise to his new role, primarily from his 14 years working across various managerial roles in OGL’s software division, including his previous role there as development manager. As head of Profit4 operations, he will take responsibility for driving business for OGL’s enterprise resource planning software, Profit4.

OGL has seen the adoption of its ERP solution jump by over 150 per cent in the last six months of 2020. In his role, Charlie will streamline operations and the day-to-day management of the OGL Software team and oversee Profit4’s research and development. Charlie will be working closely with software director, Gary Reynolds, to build out the business’ software offering with further functionality and fulfil customer requirements.

Charlie commented: “Businesses are taking a closer look at the bottom line and exploring ways of reducing costs while ensuring the smooth running of operations. Profit4’s ERP software has seen a dramatic increase in demand among small businesses, in particular, those that have digitalised and are focused on e-commerce. I look forward to using my technical skills and experience in my new role to help shape the vision we have for Profit4 and the software division during this growth phase.”

Debbie Barton, Operations Director, OGL Computer Services Group, concluded: “We are delighted to welcome David and Charlie into these two newly-created roles. They will help us to continue delivering a first-class customer experience through the effective use of technology to streamline and automate everything we do.