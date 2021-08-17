Paget

Offshore Stainless Supplies has agreed a five-year lease with national commercial property and investment company LCP for Paget 12 in Burntwood Business Park Zone 3.

The 35,891 sq ft unit – one of the largest units on the estate – will enable the metals service centre to prepare for growth and it hopes it will be able to create more jobs in the future. It currently employs 45 staff.

Ian Griffiths, of Offshore Stainless Supplies, said fit out was underway and it hoped to be operating from the new unit at the end of August.

“We’re in an excellent position to expand the business and are busy, so we were looking for a new unit for a few weeks,” he said. “As a local business, we were keen to stay in the area for the team’s sake. It’s also in a good location for motorways, which is important when goods need to be shipped out to clients regularly.”

Nick Bryson, LCP asset manager, said: “We’re experiencing very high demand for industrial units of all sizes at Burntwood Business Park and are receiving multiple enquiries each week. We own and manage Zone 3 and are pleased to see it is now fully let.”