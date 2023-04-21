Wolverhampton networking inititative

Wolverhampton Wednesdays, hosted by the City of Wolverhampton College, will have its inaugural meeting at 8am on Wednesday, May 24.

Future meetings will take place on the last Wednesday of every month at the college’s Wellington Road Campus.

The breakfast event is open to members and non-members and will be free of charge for one person from each business.

The chamber is already running successful networking events and business clubs across the region in Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley.

It is keen to engage further with businesses in the area and is asking firms to sign up now to book a place and avoid disappointment.

Themed sessions from the college are planned for each month followed by open networking sessions enjoyed over a complimentary breakfast, courtesy of the college.

To book visit blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/24052023/wolverhampton-wednesday-business-breakfast/

E-mail membership@blackcountrychamber.co.uk with any queries.