Let's Do Business returning

More than 1,000 delegates are expected to attend Staffordshire’s largest county wide exhibition.
The Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce event will see businesses across Staffordshire come together to network and make new connections.
The Let's Do Business Expo returns as part of Staffordshire Chambers Business Festival 2022 at Uttoxeter Racecourse on October 20.
