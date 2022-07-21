Notification Settings

Let's Do Business returning

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Let's Do Business Expo returns as part of Staffordshire Chambers Business Festival 2022 at Uttoxeter Racecourse on October 20.

More than 1,000 delegates are expected to attend Staffordshire’s largest county wide exhibition.

The Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce event will see businesses across Staffordshire come together to network and make new connections.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

