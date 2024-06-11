Multi-million pound tech investment puts Pallet-Track on road to growth

The Wolverhampton-based pallet network will launch a series of major updates to its IT systems and tracking technology throughout 2024.

The investment will secure Pallet-Track’s position at the top of the market by increasing efficiency and future-proofing its growing network.

Pallet-Track’s technology overhaul will roll out during its 20th anniversary and coincides with the recent recruitment of several new shareholder members.

Thomas Olsson, chief technical officer at Pallet-Track, said: “Providing the best possible customer experience is our number one priority and we are developing technological solutions that will enable us to continue to deliver that.

“Our shareholder members need new ways to improve the efficiency of their operations and we will help them to achieve this with full, real-time visibility on the location of vehicles and goods throughout the distribution process.

“This central visibility will also enable us to be more efficient at the Pallet-Track hubs, improve the management of vehicles through our hubs and have full awareness of potential delays.

“The new technology has undergone a rigorous testing process with our shareholder members to ensure it fully meets the needs of our network, which includes more than 90 independent hauliers.”

Stuart Godman, chief executive at Pallet-Track, said: “This is our biggest ever investment in technology and will mark Pallet-Track's arrival as the sector disrupters.

“As the youngest pallet network, we are the most agile, enabling us to provide the best solution on the market, while being fully transparent and giving our fantastic network greater visibility and control.”

Pallet-Track launched in 2004 with 46 shareholder members and handled 852 pallets during its first night of operation. It now moves four million pallets per year.