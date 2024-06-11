Change of name for Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena – this is what it will be

It is part of a new sponsorship agreement between the NEC Group and bp pulse, one of the UK’s leading rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging networks.

The 15,600-capacity arena, which is located on the National Exhibition Centre campus, will adopt its new name on September 1.

bp pulse aims to make bp pulse LIVE a top choice for EV drivers attending events.

How the arena would look with its new branding

The bp pulse Gigahub – one of the UK’s largest public EV charging hubs with 180 charging bays – is located nearby so concert goers can recharge their EVs before or during an event.

The deal expands bp pulse’s relationships in the live music events industry, which already include its sponsorship of community music charity, Music Workshop, and title sponsorship of CarFest, the UK's largest family fundraising festival founded by Chris Evans.

NEC Group chief executive Melanie Smith, said: “We are delighted to partner with the innovative bp pulse, providing electrifying experiences in the venue as well as supporting audiences to make the transition to electric vehicles. The best partners are those who can add value for the millions of live-event fans that walk through our doors each year, so we can’t wait to start working with bp pulse.”

Elen Macaskill, chief customer officer at bp pulse, added: “We are excited by our thrilling new partnership and to add our name to such a prestigious music venue. Our focus at bp pulse is on delivering convenient and reliable EV charging for customers. By teaming up with a well-known arena at the heart of the UK, we aim to raise awareness of our brand and confidence in EV charging, given how conveniently close it is to our EV charging Gigahub.”

Vince Williams, marketing director for Resorts World Birmingham, said: “As the arena takes on a new headline partner in bp pulse LIVE we wish them every success and also look forward to continuing our relationship and affiliation with NEC Group. Enjoying a position adjacent to the arena, we look forward to playing our part in the exciting developments for the NEC in the years to come.”