Caddick to build logistics hub near Wolverhampton

Work on the new two-storey high industrial unit will commence this month and will see Caddick Construction deliver the base-build to accommodate manufacturing, storage and distribution.

Building work will include the creation of access roads, hardstanding, car parking, cycle storage and external landscaping at the new development at Cannock Road, Featherstone, near Junction 1 of the M54.

Caddick will also install loading doors, dock leveller equipment, fire escape staircases, lifts and ancillary spaces. Additional features include heating, comfort cooling, domestic hot and cold-water services, electrical installations, fire alarms, and general and emergency lighting.

The project adds to Caddick Construction’s growing portfolio in the Midlands, which also includes Urban Splash and Places for People’s Port Loop development in Birmingham where building work began in 2023.

Vernon Park also adds to Caddick Construction’s wider portfolio of industrial developments across the North and Midlands, which includes projects on behalf of Network Space and Chancerygate.

Ray O’Sullivan, regional director of Caddick Construction Midlands, commented: “We are building a healthy project pipeline in the Midlands, which is flexing our expertise in a number of our core sectors, including residential, commercial offices, and industrial and logistics. We have an excellent team in place to deliver Vernon Park, and we will be working with suppliers and subcontractors across Wolverhampton and the West Midlands to support our delivery of the project.”

The design and consultant team at Vernon Park includes UMC Architects, Virtus Consult as project managers and quantity surveyors, Rodgers Leask as structural and civil engineering and M&E engineers, Couch Perry Wilkes.