Staffordshire bus service is extended

From June 10 Chaserider Buses service 63 will also start serving Brereton, Armitage, Handsacre, Hill Ridware, Blithbury, Abbots Bromley and Uttoxeter.

Several local bus routes in the Cannock Chase, Lichfield and East Staffordshire districts are taking on a new look shortly as part of a partnership between Chaserider Buses and Staffordshire County Council.

A single bus journey anywhere costs no more than £2 any day on most routes until the end of December. This represents a third off the cost of a ticket on average.

From June 3 services 25/26 – Cannock to Pye Green circulars – will have a revised timetable with additional evening journeys being introduced.

From June 10 the 63 service will operate hourly Monday to Saturday. Buses will operate via Shropshire Brook Road in Armitage and Handsacre and Lea Hall Lane, Lodge Road, Brereton Road, Coalpit Lane, Birch Lane and Redbrook Lane in Brereton. Most off-peak journeys will also serve the Pear Tree Estate in Rugeley.

The same date will see Chaserider journeys on services 31/ 2 (peak journeys on Lichfield circulars) operated by Bus Link Midlands with the same route and timetable, except the 9.45am journey on service 31 and the 9.30am journey on service 32 (replacing the current 9.15am journey) which will be operated by Diamond Bus.

Service 830 from Hill Ridware to Hednesford will no longer operate as Hill Ridware will be served by the extended service 63.

Chaserider passengers will be able to make connections with buses at Uttoxeter Bus Station for Alton Towers Resort, Ashbourne, Burton upon Trent, Derby, and Hanley.

Kallum Crawford, operations manager at Chaserider Buses, said: “This is a great time for us to move up a gear and shows the positive results working in partnership with Staffordshire County Council can have with the arrival of the extended route 63 in Uttoxeter up to every hour Monday to Saturday. Route 63 provides additional journeys Monday to Saturday for a number of villages along the route and also reinstates buses to two areas of Brereton which have not been served for a period of time and I’m sure local residents in those areas will welcome the return of their bus service.”

To find out more about the network of local bus services, fares and ticketing visit chaserider.co.uk or call 01543 758594.