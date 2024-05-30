Ladder for the Black Country: Awards celebrate excellence

The event honoured the exceptional contributions of apprentices in various fields, bringing together employers, finalists, partners, and notable guests.

Attendees included representatives from the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, Lloyds Banking Group, Black Country Chamber of Commerce and local authorities.

Recruitment apprentice of the year and overall apprentice of the year was Tyla Gooden from Green Bee Recruitment.

Other winners were: business apprentice, Keira Hilton of Fields of Shifnal; construction and logistics: Jordon Hawkes of Cladanco; early years, Rosie Rushton of Limes Court Nursery School; teaching and education, Debbie Clarke of New Leaf Centre; small employer, Extra Recruitment; large employer, Wolverhampton Homes and Juniper ambassador, Joanne Partridge.

The new Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach, praised the apprentices: "It is inspiring to see the talent and dedication of apprentices and employers. They are the future of our workforce, and their achievements are a testament to their hard work and the excellent support provided by their employers and training providers."

The event highlighted the importance of apprenticeships in developing a skilled workforce and raised £1,650 for The Stan Bowley Trust, supporting Cyberknife cancer radiotherapy treatment.