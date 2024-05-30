Aldi offering 30 new jobs in Shropshire

Briatin's fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi, is on the lookout for people with all levels of experience to join their workforce in the county.

The recruitment push comes as the supermarket has increased its hourly pay rates for all its store workers across the UK from this week.

Store assistants will see a rise of 40p in their hourly wage, up from £12-an-hour.

The pay increase marks the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year.

Human relations director at Aldi UK, Kelly Stokes, said: "The roll-out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

"Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK."