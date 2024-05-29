'Working with local authorities' Major supermarket reacts to 'unauthorised' traveller encampment set up in their Walsall carpark

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Concerns over resident safety grew after a community of travellers was spotted entering the Sainsbury's car park on Reedswood Business Park, Reedswood Way, Walsall, yesterday morning.

Around eight caravans and accompanying cars were spotted setting up at the rear of the large car park, with one resident saying the group moved onto the site sometime over the weekend.

Speaking on the sudden move-in, a spokesperson for Sainsbury's, said: "We are working with local authorities to resolve the situation at our Reedswood store."

The vehicles are the latest to move on the car park, with a similar situation taking place in April 2023

Residents were asked how they felt about the encampment showing up, and some were worried because 'they can cause a real issue sometimes'.

Jamie Morris, 34, a resident of the area, said: "It's always a bit concerning when you see these groups come into the area.

"I have family who are travellers and they're rarely a problem, but some groups, they can cause a real issue sometimes."

This comes after the same issue happened just over a year ago, when around 15 vehicles moved onto the same plot.

As well as that, a group of travellers with 30 caravans who'd moved onto a Delves Green, Walsall, were threatened with enforcement action if they didn't move on, just under a month ago.

And finally, at the turn of 2023, a group of travellers had set up a "temporary" encampment on a patch of green space near Walsall town centre.