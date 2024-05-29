Discount supermarket launches pay rise and recruitment drive for 40 new jobs in county

The hunt in Staffordshire employees comes as the chain's new pay rise is being rolled out this week.

The vacancies were available at its stores across the region and bosses are on the lookout for staff of all levels of experience for full-time and part-time posts.

The recruitment push comes as the company increases its hourly pay rates meaning the hourly rate for store assistants outside London will go up from £12 to £12.40.

Aldi UK HR director Kelly Stokes said: “The roll-out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues.

“They play an integral part in our ever increasing popularity and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day.”

The move marks the second pay increase for Aldi store staff this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in payroll this year to £79 million.

The supermarket also provides paid breaks worth more than £900 a year for the average store employee.

Branches include Cannock, Stafford, Lichfield and Stone. More details are on the website aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Last October basketball Paralympian Lee Manning officially opened a new branch at Cannock's Orbital Retail Park.