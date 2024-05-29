Jet2.com to offer ski flights from Birmingham to six airports in 2025-206
Ailine Jet2.com will fly to six European airports from Birmingham in its winter 2025-2026 ski programme which has gone on sale early.
By John Corser
They are Geneva in Sitzerland, Chambery and Grenoble in France Salzburg and Innsbruck in Austria and Turin in Italy.
Flight are available from December 2025 and will operate throughout the winter season.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The feedback from customers is that they are wanting to book ahead and secure their place on the slopes for next winter. We are always listening to our customers and responding to what they are telling us, so have put a fantastic ski programme on sale for Winter 25/26 from Birmingham Airport."