New national distribution centre for car parts business

The fast-growing car parts distributor, which has its head office at Minworth, near Sutton Coldfield, is set to open a nearly 500,000 sq ft NDC at Gravelly Way, with an aim of improving supply chain infrastructure and enhance service throughout its network.

It could be extended to 750,000 sq ft with the mezzanine floor.

The site brings together office space, advanced logistics capabilities, including dock and eight-level access loading doors, and nearly 700 parking spaces for cars and HGVs combined.

GSF now has more than 185 branches and 3,000 staff across the country.

The new NDC is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure that 96 per cent of GSF stock is delivered overnight to branches, improving availability and reducing administrative burdens. With facilities for reverse logistics and warranty processes, GSF Car Parts is set to enhance its service delivery across all areas.

Receiving and stocking goods will become significantly more efficient with daily replenishment from the NDC compared to the existing model, which depends on numerous direct-from-supplier deliveries.

By centralising distribution, the company will streamline logistics, boosting service levels and positioning GSF Car Parts as a formidable national player in the automotive parts industry. The NDC will enable efficient sourcing from the global supply chain.

Dominus, the leading UK real estate developer and investor, played a crucial role in identifying and finalising the deal for the NDC. Dominus constituted a comprehensive and end-to-end search exercise for the NDC, providing extensive support during the selection, short-listing, assessment, and negotiation phases. With more than £2 billion AuM, Dominus has a development and investment portfolio spanning hospitality, student living, residential, and mixed-use regeneration.

Steve Horne, chief executive of GSF Car Parts, says, “This business has needed a national distribution centre for a very long time but for one reason or another, it was never quite able to make that leap. When the opportunity arose to acquire this superb facility, in a perfect central location, we jumped at it immediately.

“Our new NDC may be the flagship but in truth, it’s only part of a sustained programme of investment in GSF Car Parts that is already transforming all aspects of business operations. Our aim is to rapidly awaken the sleeping giant of the UK aftermarket.

“We’re being shown time and time again how GSF Car Parts’ exceptional branch teams deliver consistently committed customer service to grow business. Our challenge is simple; to ensure they also now get the best tools and resources to go and win more business within what we all know is a competitive market.

“Where garages have a choice, we want them to willingly choose to place more of their business with GSF Car Parts.”

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, executive chairman of GSF Car Parts, says, “From Day 1, we knew that we needed a new NDC to support our ambitious growth plans. Today, less than a year after acquiring GSF Car Parts, we have got that done. The speed with which we have managed to complete this important step is validation of the amazing team that we have at GSF. They are really the very best in the business.

“While we wanted to move quickly, it was also important to get it done right. And the new NDC is a culmination of a comprehensive search exercise to find exactly the right site to drive the future of the business. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. This is a truly world-class facility that is strategically located to deliver on our ambitions. We left no stone unturned in the search for the right facility.

“I cannot wait to see the new NDC up and running. It’ll deliver on our goal of ensuring that we’re delivering the very best service to our customers: more products, better availability, and getting our products into branches at breakneck speeds. This is the next step in our journey from a large multi-regional business to a truly national player.”