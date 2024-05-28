New 1.5 acre home for fast-growing logistics firm

Trailer Freight International has moved to a new headquarters in Navigation Way, West Bromwich, after outgrowing its previous 10,000 sq ft site in Walsall.

Such has been the speed of its growth that it has upsized again just three years after moving to the Walsall depot from its original home, which was also in Walsall. It has also increased its fleet to 18 vehicles, up from its original nine.

TFI director Allan Collins said a huge part of the company’s success is down to its shareholder membership of the Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track network, which it joined in September 2021.

The hub-and-spoke network enables TFI to work with other independent haulage companies to transport goods nationwide in an efficient way.

Mr Collins said: “Our recent growth is an enormous success story and we have been able to achieve it while keeping our roots firmly within the Black Country, just a few miles from the M6 and M5.

“This growth has come off the back of our Pallet-Track membership – our team are doing an excellent job with the Pallet-Track work, and it has really paid off.

“It is testament to how quickly we have grown that we are on the move again less than three years after taking on our last new premises. The future is looking bright for TFI.”

TFI was established in 1983 operating daily freight services to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with two employees and a 5,000 sq ft warehouse using sub-contracted transport.

It now boasts a thriving international freight forwarding division and was sold to Northern Ireland-based logistics firm Express Distribution Services in 2015.

Stuart Godman, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “The success of Trailer Freight International is a wonderful example of the transformative impact joining a network can have.

“We support our shareholder members, and our members support us – it is the perfect example of a partnership which delivers remarkable results for both sides.

“I’m sure TFI’s move to its new headquarters will be a hugely productive one and I look forward to sharing in its future successes.”