Cementation Skanska taps into Spillard’s human detection system to boost safety on site

The Four Ashes-based company has fitted its AI-backed human form recognition cameras to the piling and foundation specialist’s fleet of large diameter piling rigs and cranes used on projects across the UK.

The human detection system utilises a series of cameras fitted to the base of the plant that recognises people or objects if they get too close or encroach in a red exclusion zone – automatically suspending tracking and slewing of the machine to avoid contact and sounding an audible alarm.

A screen fitted in the cab provides the operator with a 360 degree view so they can take evasive action if they spot a risk in their area of operation.

Complemented by a digital display on the outside of the cab, the system enables the operator to provide a green ‘thumbs up’ and sound an audible recorded message that lets someone who wishes to approach or pass close by that it is safe to do so.

"The significant risk posed by physical contact between people and plant is well recognised in the UK construction industry,” said Andy Entwistle, managing director of Cementation Skanska.

“We are determined to do all that we can to reduce and eliminate risks from our sites. Through our collaboration with Spillard Safety Systems, we have been able to develop an approach to configuring and installing these 360 degree cameras that will support safer ways of working.

“We want to ensure that everyone goes home safely every day. These cameras, combined with our open, inclusive, and collaborative working culture, will help to ensure that happens.”

Detection zones can be configured to the type of plant, work activity and environment where operations are taking place.

Data is communicated with the site team and a central control hub that receives live alerts, video footage of incidents, date/time and location details – all completed through the Spillard Live intuitive platform.

This information will help the team with setting and optimising rules for the system, such as the distance at which audible warnings are sounded, when the machine should stop slewing and tracking, and configuring re-set and override options.

Spillard’s human detection system replaces a previous Cementation developed quad-view camera system, which has been in use since 2016. Advances in technology mean that there is now an opportunity to further reduce risks and improve site safety.

Pete Spillard, managing director of Spillard Safety Systems, added his support: “We are continually innovating our solutions to deliver the safest and most efficient system possible, and this is exactly what Cementation Skanska are getting with our human detection system.

“The technology, which works in tandem with Spillard Live, has been developed following extensive consultation and testing with the construction industry and ensures operators and their colleagues are kept safe on site, without getting in the way of them doing their jobs. A win-win for our clients.”

Rig driver George Gordon operated Cementation’s SR75 unit when the Spillard’s system was trialled. He said: “It’s good for raising awareness as it tells people there is a danger, instructing them to move away. Barriers are not enough because people can bypass them.

“It’s great because the system doesn’t rely on you as an operator to activate it – reducing the risk of distractions. You can get on with the job, knowing that there is an added layer of safety.”