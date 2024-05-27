PR agency appoints new head of digital

The agency created the new position as the demand for dedicated digital marketing campaigns has increased rapidly in recent years, and to ensure the production of high-quality content for clients across the STEM industry.

She started at Stone Junction five years ago as an account executive and, during her time with the agency, has helped develop its digital marketing services. This included overseeing the agency’s own digital rebranding in the first quarter of 2024.

Digital marketing has become a popular choice for businesses in recent years. In 2023, digital marketing spending in the UK reached £29.6 billion, an increase of 11 per cent compared with 2022.

"There's so much potential to grow this side of the business, which is great for us but also for many of our clients and prospective clients," explained Stephanie. "Companies can access digital marketing and PR services coming from a single STEM specialist agency, meaning they can take advantage of holistic campaigns covering all aspects of their marketing from content creation to optimisation."

As digital marketing remains favourable with businesses, features like AI have a large presence in creating digital media, with 94 per cent of digital marketers already using AI in their campaigns, according to Statista. While convenient, AI-developed media impacts quality, an issue now being tackled by Google’s March update that includes prioritising human-generated content over AI-generated content in search.

She also explained, "Digital upskilling is an important part of this new role. This will help staff agency-wide deliver outstanding SEO projects and ensure they are up to date with trends - like AI and Google core updates more recently. Training will be crucial for people at all levels in the business so that we can be consultative with our clients and optimise opportunities for new business."