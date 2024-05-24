Ladder for the Black Country: Summer school to help with careers

From July 29 PTP is running the school specifically designed for individuals who have no plans for September.

Funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Careers and Enterprise Company, the summer school will provide valuable training in accountancy, early years care, business administration and engineering.

It is an opportunity to explore different fields, gain practical skills, and boost confidence for future educational or employment directions.

The sessions will start with accountancy, early years care, and business administration from July 29, followed by engineering starting on August 6.

To learn more about the summer school and the opportunities it offers, PTP is hosting a general information session at its Walsall centre on May 28.

Contact 03332 408302 or e-mail info@ptp-training.co.uk to book a place at the information session.