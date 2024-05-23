Black Country businesses pleased at General Election announcement

Chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said she hoped Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to go to the countrywould reduce the impact upon the economy from the recent uncertainty surrounding the timing of the poll.

Following the Prime Minister’s rain-drenched statement in Downing Street On Wednesday, she said companies would welcome the chance to hear the manifestos of the leading parties with the economic future of the UK set to be high on the political agenda as the nation decides the election outcome.

“The end of the uncertainty generated by national speculation around the General Election taking place in the autumn will mean businesses will be pleased by the Prime Minister’s announcement.

“Given the challenges of recent years, companies want to see economic stability so they will be looking closely at the manifestos put forward as they prepare for the July 4 vote.

“As a non-political membership organisation operating in a not-for-profit capacity, we want to see businesses of all sizes benefit from economic stability and will support our members throughout the months ahead through a range of services,"she stressed.

She added: “The Black Country Chamber of Commerce played a leading role in producing the recent Business Commission West Midlands report, which said businesses ‘need to see a sense of urgency and ambition’ in order to seize growth opportunities at a regional level.

“These ambitions around investment, jobs, skills and training are shared when it comes to our national direction from the future Government so we look forward to seeing the key issues debated in the coming weeks.

“Many MPs who have served Black Country constituencies are stepping down at this election so we thank them for their service.

“As the leading regional business support agency for the Black Country we will look forward to working with the newly-elected representatives in the next Parliament as part of our work to ensure our members’ voices are heard loud and clear at a national level.”