Utopia welcomes new sales director

He has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, having held senior roles with leading brands such as Grohe, Ideal Standard and, more recently, Duravit where he was sales director.

Dave Conn, joint managing director at Utopia, said: “Gary is the perfect choice to head up our sales team. He knows the industry very well and is well placed to build on our already strong position at the forefront of the bathroom sector. With his wealth of experience and network of key contacts, Gary will be able to hit the ground running in his new role at Utopia.”

Mr Matthews said: “Utopia is such a pioneering, dynamic force in the industry, I am absolutely delighted to be part of the team taking the company forward. Knowing many of Utopia’s retail partners already is a massive advantage and I look forward to building on these relationships as well as forging new business opportunities for Utopia.”

Utopia won the best modern bathroom range category in the Ideal Home Best Bathroom Awards 2024 with its new Qube Collection.

Qube is a range of wall mounted, fitted and freestanding bathroom furniture offering contemporary chic to suit all budgets.

Helen Clark, head of marketing at Utopia, said: “With new Qube we are offering a beautiful, on-trend bathroom solution at an extremely affordable price point. In effect, it’s that designer look for less and, crucially, available on a very quick turn round too. Storage, so essential in any bathroom, has never been so stylish. Winning this prestigious award is welcome confirmation that Qube offers a stunning contemporary design solution for each and every bathroom, no matter how big or small.”