That's a latte-r coffee! Walsall barista makes the finals in national coffee awards

Emily Townsend, a senior barista maestro from Walsall, has said she is looking forward to competing in the Costa Coffee UK and Ireland Barista of the Year Awards 2024 this week.

Emily, a barista at Costa Coffee in the Gallery Square, Walsall, has joined 11 other talented coffee experts from around the UK and Ireland, who are all vying for a top spot at the prestigious competition.

Emily said: "I'm eternally grateful for this opportunity, I still can't believe it myself. I've never won any competitions before, so I'm really proud of myself and ecstatic about being able to get this far.

"I've worked for Costa for about two years now, I started in March 2022. The thing I enjoy most about the role is the people.