Health food chain doubles its presence on estate

Formed in January 2013 by Nick Shutts and Nigel Morris, Grape Tree already occupies almost 34,000 sq ft on the Multipark Pensnett Estate.

The business will take on a further 33,755 sq ft doubling its capacity to almost 68,000 sq ft.

The Grape Tree brand has become the fastest growing chain of health food shops in the country with more than 140 stores nationwide serving customers in store whilst offering a vibrant online delivery service.

Nigel Morris of JG Foods, which trades as Grape Tree, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our warehouse and manufacturing operations in the Midlands. The business is growing at a pace of two new shops each month and the bigger premises at Multipark Pensnett will allow us greater storage and distribution capacity. Being centrally located allows us to provide the best support to our retail arm and that of our customers.”

David Charlton, director and LCP asset manager at Multipark Pensnett, said: “We're delighted by Grape Tree's national success and proud to have played a part in its significant expansion at Multipark Pensnett, where the business first took root. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the team in the years ahead as the business flourishes even further."