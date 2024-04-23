Dealership introduces EV chargers as part of eco drive

The UK’s largest dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld has installed 12 electric vehicle charging points at its environmentally friendly sales centre based at Creswell Park, Stafford.

Four charging points will offer customers the opportunity to charge their vehicles via the Monta app whilst reducing traditional fuel consumption.

The remainder will be used by staff to cut the firm’s environmental footprint after the company recently extended its fleet of leased staff company cars to include a high proportion of full electric and hybrid vehicles.

As a family owned business which puts its environmental responsibility at the heart of everything it does, the investment in electric vehicle charging points is the next phase in the company’s mission to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.

Travelworld’s purpose-built sales centre already features energy saving technology including solar panels, LED lighting and motion sensors.

In addition, the site boasts a 100 per cent renewable wood pellet burning system. The biomass renewable energy system heats the entire site and uses 95 per cent less CO₂ per 1,000 kWh of energy than gas heating.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld operations director Erik Baxendale commented: “The investment in electric vehicle charging points aligns with our values to reduce our environmental footprint.

“We are committed to providing our customers with excellent customer service from sales, right through to after care and that includes our environmental credentials.

“We have recently installed solar panels at our sales centre and are proud that we are making great strides in significantly reducing our carbon footprint.

“This is a long term investment that will have a positive and sustainable impact on both our carbon footprint and overall utility costs for years to come.”

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld opened the doors on its environmentally-friendly, purpose-built sales centre in 2019, having relocated from its former premises in Telford.

As well as its showroom selling new and used vehicles, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld boasts a service centre and MOT testing facility to meet customer aftersales requirements.

Travelworld became an Erwin Hymer Group trading partner in 2013 and announced exclusivity with the group’s brands in 2015. The dealership has exclusively sold premium German vehicles from the group’s leading manufacturers, Carado, Dethleffs, HYMER and Niesmann+Bischoff ever since, along with the Italian Laika brand.