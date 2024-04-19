Ladder for the Black Country: A call for employer engagement

It is urging employers to engage in this transformative initiative to meet the escalating demands of the competitive job market.

It facilitates collaboration between employers and candidates, aiming to address workforce needs effectively.

Central to the success of Path 2 Apprenticeships is its innovative co-designed framework with employers. This approach ensures the programme aligns intricately with industry requirements, allowing employers to actively shape the curriculum and selection criteria. By participating in the co-design process, employers ensure candidates receive tailored training and support, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge for immediate success.

The programme offers a comprehensive support system tailored for young adults aged 19 to 29, providing personalised coaching, skills enhancement, and career guidance. This collaborative effort expedites recruitment processes and elevates the quality of candidate matches, thereby enhancing organizational efficiency.

Path 2 Apprenticeships incorporates hands-on work trials as a pivotal element of the selection process.

In essence, Path 2 Apprenticeships embodies a synergy-driven approach to talent development, empowering employers and candidates alike to realise their full potential.

To find out more on getting involved contact: maureenb@ptp-training.co.uk or paul.smith@ptp-training.co.uk or call 03332 408302.