Dunelm reports a boost in sales

In an update on trading for the 13-week period ending March 30, total sales in increased by 3% to £435m, driven by volume, despite the challenging sales environment.

There was growth in both store and digital channels, with digital sales participation up 1% to 37% for the retailer, which has stores in Walsall, Cannock, Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We have delivered a resilient performance in quarter three with continued volume-based sales growth through a period of more challenging and volatile market conditions.

"Whilst discretionary spend remains under pressure, our relevant and attractive product offer continues to resonate with customers as they shop across our broad ranges to find quality and value for all areas of the home.

“This performance reflects our deep-rooted understanding of our customers and the effectiveness of a total retail system which continues to drive growth across store and digital channels, bringing further market share gains. At the same time, our operational grip continues to mitigate ongoing cost headwinds and has supported a strong gross margin performance.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about strengthening our customer offer, and the breadth of growth opportunities this presents. Consumer behaviour continues to be difficult to predict, however we remain confident in our ability to navigate current conditions whilst delivering further sustainable growth and market share gains.”