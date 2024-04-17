Walsall pub set to become supported living accommodation

Property development firm SEP Properties and care provider Radis Community Care have joined forces on the project.

Bowman's Court will have 12 self-contained apartments, communal areas and a manager’s office.

The building in Myatt Avenue was originally The Bowman.

SEP Properties is a property investor and developer, and the firm is now in the final stages of the development with a grand opening expected to happen in the summer.

With the scaffolding due to come down shortly, attention will be turned to the inside of the supported living accommodation.

Bowman’s Court will be kitted out with top-quality 360 degree CCTV and access control.

The supported living service will include a 24/7 warden call system and the building will allow for keyless entry in the form of fobs.

It will be managed by Inclusion Housing and each apartment will have a fully fitted kitchen, bedroom, living space and a bathroom as well as being supplied with underfloor heating.

Gavin Dixon, head of supported living services at Radis Community Care, said: “Myself and the entire team at Radis are absolutely thrilled to have a supported living service opening in Walsall.

“This location is perfect and we’re really happy to be able to provide a service that will benefit the community and their families in a plethora of ways.

“We’re incredibly proud to have teamed up with SEP Properties to create a first-class facility for individuals with various care needs. It’s fantastic to support other local businesses and to have created such a community-focused facility together is an honour.”

SEP Properties has spent many years working on both residential and commercial blocks, but this is the firm’s first project of this type.

Palminder Singh, director at SEP Properties, said: “As a local business, we’re keen to work on projects that will benefit the community and this does exactly that.

“We’ve worked closely with Radis Community Care to ensure the bespoke development is suitable for the individuals who will call it home. And we have done so by implementing first-class assisted technology to the supported living service.”

He added: “We’re keen to continue in this line of work, teaming up with fellow local businesses, supporting the community whilst promoting and providing further jobs. We have a number of projects in the pipeline for the next two years that will allow us to do just that.”