Property training academy is launched

Located at the company’s Birmingham headquarters, the new state-of-the-art academy will promote excellence in the building and estate management sector.

The new initiative is part of the company’s £1 million investment in both people and technology solutions and is designed to build on the company’s existing digital learning platform.

Mayor of the West Midlands and West Midlands Combined Authority chairman Andy Street said: “I have always seen improving skills as a mission critical objective for the West Midlands, because training can be transformative for not only businesses and the economy but also individuals, giving them often life-changing opportunities to improve their skillsets.

“As a region, we have done great work in providing free training for thousands of people, but it’s also vital that the private sector contributes too, bringing their own expertise and investment into specific sectors.

“That’s why I’m so impressed by the vision shown by Centrick, who are leading the way with initiatives like the academy.

“Centrick’s investment in this new academy is great news for the region and will help not just to train and nurture their own team but also provide a dedicated facility to help the wider region build on considerable property skills, cementing its place as a cornerstone of excellence across the UK.”

The property management centre of excellence will be known as Centrick Academy.

The training facility is aimed at growing grass-roots talent and raising both technical ability and service standards for Centrick staff and the wider property management community.

Birmingham-based Centrick, which also has offices in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Gerrards Cross and Fareham has grown consistently since its inception by successfully prioritising innovation, expertise, and building trusted relationships with its clients.

Since starting in 2005, the agency now has more than 26,500 properties across the UK on its books and manages over £4 billion in client assets.