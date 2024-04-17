Nine jobs go as charity's warehouse shuts

Newlife – – the Charity for Disabled Children, which is based at Hemlock Way in the town, says that the lease on its site at Lakeside Business Park, Walkmill Way, had come to an end.

The charity's PR Co-ordinator Karen Cox said: "The closure of our warehouse facility at Lakeside coincided with the end of our lease on the site, allowing us to take the opportunity to review and streamline our warehouse production process.

"Our plans to expand Newlife’s retail operation will enable us to generate more funds to continue helping more disabled children across the UK at a time of unprecedented need."

The charity, which raises funds for its charity services by selling donated stock of clothing from leading chains, is planning to extend its number of shops across the Midlands and North of England.

It currently trades from 10 stores across England and Wales including at Cannock, Burton upon Trent and Market Drayton.

Telford, Stafford, Walsall and Wolverhampton are among areas it is looking for new premises.