KFC fans offered exclusive look behind the scenes in unique hands-on experience

The branches in Stafford Beacon and Rugeley will be opening their kitchens for the public to bread, fry and eat their own finger lickin’ fried chicken.

The Stafford Beacon branch will be opening up its kitchen to the public on May 20, 21 and 22.

The Rugeley restaurant will open its kitchen on May 27, 28 and 29.

Fans will be given an exclusive look behind the scenes to see first-hand how KFC cooks make the famous original recipe chicken fresh in restaurants every day.

More than just a chance to have a nosey, the open kitchen will offer a unique hands-on experience.

Ticket holders will be put through their paces to see if they can master the art of hand-breading, handle the heat of the fryers and work at pace to build their own KFC burger.

After all that hard work, each attendee will be rewarded with the chance to devour their own burger creation, along with a piece of original recipe chicken, fries, drink and a side.

They’ll also be the proud owner of iconic KFC merchandise.

Matthew Kemp, region coach, KFC said: “We’re really proud of the food we serve, and of all the care that goes into making our chicken taste as incredible as it does.

"We want to welcome everyone in to give them the chance to see what makes it so finger lickin’ good and invite them to try keeping pace with our amazing team members. We can’t wait to show our fans how it’s done!”

To apply and be in with a chance to win a KFC experience visit bit.ly/KFCOpenKitchen2024