Wolverhampton city centre cafe and restaurant goes on sale for £48,500
A cafe and restaurant in Wolverhampton city centre has been put up for sale with an asking price of £48,500.
Cafe Royale in Victoria Street is being marketed by Sidney Phillips.
In the listing, it is described as a "well-appointed café, tea rooms and restaurant".
It comprises a recently refurbished ground floor coffee shop and first floor function room or restaurant.
Its annual takings stand at £81,000.
