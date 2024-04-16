Restaurants to get a boost from Edgbaston

The deal – one of the first sponsorships of its kind for Uber Eats in English cricket – grants the food delivery specialists naming rights of the club’s family stand plus branding around Edgbaston and through its matchday live stream.

A key component of the contract will see Uber Eats run promotions at each of the Bears’ seven Vitality Blast games that will showcase independent restaurants from the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

Warwickshire head of commercial partnerships Ben Seifas said: “We’re a community club and always look to employ from the local area and partner with local suppliers and businesses where possible.

“Uber Eats are a household name but many of the great local restaurants that they deliver on behalf of in the region are less well known.

“That’s why it’s great Uber Eats will be using the partnership to promote those independent businesses and give them a platform at Edgbaston to show their produce to Bears fans and members.”

The partnership, initially a one-year contract, also includes an Uber Eats Player of the Month campaign with Bears fans encouraged to vote on social media for their standout men’s and women’s players.

Uber Eats will also work with the Warwickshire Cricket Foundation – the Club’s charitable arm – on a recreational cricket project.

Jon Blundell and Ben Woodall from Uber Eats, said: "We're incredibly excited to partner with Warwickshire County Cricket Club and are eager to see a vibrant Uber Eats Family Stand at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium.

“Most importantly, this partnership enables us to showcase and support the fantastic independent restaurants across the Midlands, benefiting our customers and the local economy alike.

“We look forward to a successful partnership that not only enhances the matchday experience but also strengthens community ties by bringing people together over great food."

Uber Eats will also provide discount offers and competitions for Warwickshire members and subscribers to the club’s My Edgbaston app.