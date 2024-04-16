Packaging group buys rival

Zeus, which has one of its sites in West Bromwich, said the acquisition will take its annual revenues to around £478 million and increase focus on paper-based packaging solutions.

The Hednesford-based Weedon Group has more than 35 years of experience in the industry. It has Weedon Packaging Solutions and i2i Europe Creative Solutions at its site in the town.

Keith Ockenden, Zeus Group chief executive, said: “Zeus is dedicated to offering customers an independent alternative supply option from a globally positioned independent business focused on service and supply chain solutions within the packaging sector.

“These solutions facilitate innovation, efficiency, productivity, and profitability improvement for businesses looking to streamline and consolidate supply and standardise packaging products across their estate.

“Weedon and its team have a rich legacy of excellence and innovation in the packaging industry. We are delighted to finalise the purchase and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Zeus family.”

John Weedon, managing director of Weedon Group, said: “When taking the decision to sell the business, it was important we aligned with a business looking to invest and grow in the paper and corrugated sector.

“Zeus has demonstrated a commitment to the provision of complete sustainable packaging solutions for businesses along with added value services and continuous improvement principles that look to assist supply chain efficiency.”

He added: “The entire range of Zeus’s capabilities will complement our existing customer base, and as a combined business, we will offer a strong ‘independent’ alternative for those looking for packaging innovation, supply consolidation and supply chain efficiency.”