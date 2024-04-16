New partner at Crowe in Oldbury

She joins the partnership with more than 20 years of experience and the ICAEW Diploma in Charity Accounting. She works closely with a diverse range of clients from local charities to organisations operating nationally and internationally.

Having joined Crowe in 2023 as a director RI (responsible individual), Helen’s experience spans audits, independent examinations, and advisory.

Based at Crowe’s Midlands and South West offices in Oldbury and Cheltenham, her advisory work has included governance reviews, corporate structures, and registration support across a range of sub-sectors, including faith-based groups, heritage charities, health and welfare, education, and art organisations.

Crowe’s commitment to its social purpose and non profits team is central to the firm’s growth strategy. In December 2023, Crowe was named top charity auditor for the 15th successive year in Civil Society’s charity finance audit survey. Helen’s appointment further demonstrates Crowe’s long-standing dedication to the sector.

Helen Blundell said: “I am passionate about working with clients in the social purpose and non-profit sector and consider it a privilege to be part of a market-leading firm which is equally committed to serving the needs of this sector. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to continue to deliver lasting value to our clients, providing assurance and allowing them to focus on delivering their objectives.”

Ross Prince, office managing partner at Crowe’s Midlands and South West offices, added: “Helen’s knowledge, experience, and passion for the sector has long been held in the highest esteem at Crowe, making her an important advocate in sharing our values and expertise within the charity sector.

“Her promotion is a testament to our commitment to crafting talented teams who can bring insight and pragmatic advice to our clients. Congratulations and welcome to the partnership, Helen.”

Nigel Bostock, chief executive at Crowe, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact donations and government funding, and charities are expected to deliver more for less in an increasingly regulated sector, Helen’s expertise supporting these organisations has never been more valuable.

“Her extensive expertise and experience will ensure that our team is fully equipped to continue offering exceptional advice and service to our clients when they need us the most.”