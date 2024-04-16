New managing director for conventions at NEC Group

He will lead the conventions and conference division of the business based across Birmingham's National Exhibition centre, International Convention Centre and the Vox Conference Venue.

Mr Gibb will work on attracting domestic and international conventions to these venues and on delivering a best-in-class experience to visitors.

He joins from Stadium MK, where he was group sales and marketing director for nearly seven years. Before that he was a managing director at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, and commercial director at GES. Through these roles he brings with him significant experience in delivering conventions, exhibitions and conferences, as well as live music and sporting events.

NEC Group chief executive Melanie Smith said: “Andy’s expertise in delivering live events will help us maximise the value and quality of the conventions we put on here at the NEC Group. We have a strong proposition to work with, and I look forward to seeing Andy drive sales momentum across our conventions and diversifying the content we attract.”

Mr Gibb added: “I aim to help take the NEC Group’s conventions offering to the next level and I’m excited to join the team. The Group is a nationwide leader in all things ‘live’ and I look forward to developing the many opportunities which exist in this area of the business.”