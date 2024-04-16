£4K grant for Walsall music studio

The Loft in Stafford Street offers a relaxed environment where visitors can unwind, talk and be creative.

The space targets young people who enjoy music, art, writing and performing. Music and art courses will be available, and guests will be able to learn how to record music. A mentor will also be on-site to offer support and ensure there is always someone to talk to.

Walsall Business Support’s grant has helped to fund studio equipment including headphones, microphones, speakers, instruments and computers as well as desks, stationery and a pool table for the games room.

Simeon Rowe, who owns The Loft, commented: “The aim of The Loft is to give young people somewhere to go that will help them learn new skills and boost their confidence.

“It is a safe space where they can open up and express themselves in a positive way. Music and art are great ways to improve wellbeing and reduce stress and anxiety.

“I want The Loft to be open to everyone, including those who face challenges engaging with education or struggle with behavioural difficulties.

“In the future I would like to set up a YouTube channel so that young people can share their recordings and get themselves noticed.

“I hope to have regular guests who can share their knowledge and inspire people to achieve their dreams.”

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

The organisation offers grants to businesses looking to bring growth, skills and employment to the borough of Walsall, with the aim of benefitting as many local people as possible.

WBS board member Rob Colbourne said: “The Loft is a fantastic place for young people to learn new creative skills, relax and open up in a supportive environment.

“The opportunities this space will provide to the local community will greatly benefit the town of Walsall, and we wish The Loft every success in the future.”

Walsall Business Support can provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall. Using an online application form on the WBS website, bids for financial support can be submitted by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills