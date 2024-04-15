New pictures show Wolverhampton's famous Beatties building completely stripped out

The much-loved building, with its imposing Art Deco frontage in Victoria Street, was bought from the receiver for £6.15 million earlier this year.

It had been facing an uncertain future following the collapse of its previous owner in November last year.

The insides of Wolverhampton’s much-loved Beatties building have been completely stripped, with floors and internal debris removed

New drone images show work has been taking place to strip out the building to its bare bones.