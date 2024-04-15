New pictures show Wolverhampton's famous Beatties building completely stripped out
The insides of Wolverhampton’s former Beatties department store have been completely stripped out, with floors and internal debris now all gone.
Plus
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The much-loved building, with its imposing Art Deco frontage in Victoria Street, was bought from the receiver for £6.15 million earlier this year.
It had been facing an uncertain future following the collapse of its previous owner in November last year.
New drone images show work has been taking place to strip out the building to its bare bones.